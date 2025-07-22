Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 743,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 736,329 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,477,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,613,000 after acquiring an additional 634,282 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 931,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after acquiring an additional 431,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,134,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after acquiring an additional 414,342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.06.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

