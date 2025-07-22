Csenge Advisory Group Has $569,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Inc increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Inc now owns 8,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

