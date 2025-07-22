Csenge Advisory Group Has $441,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AON were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,519,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,714,000 after purchasing an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,949,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,165,000 after purchasing an additional 627,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AON by 18.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,864,000 after purchasing an additional 469,238 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,329,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AON by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,158,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,406,000 after purchasing an additional 183,442 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $351.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.64. Aon plc has a one year low of $296.56 and a one year high of $412.97.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. AON had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 52.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on AON from $415.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of AON from $420.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.