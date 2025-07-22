Csenge Advisory Group Has $399,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

SRE opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $61.90 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

