Csenge Advisory Group Has $371,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 118.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 355.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,107.4% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider owned 146,628 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,943.96. This represents a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.9%

SYF opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

