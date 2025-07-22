Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.06% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,375,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after purchasing an additional 27,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 321,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.87.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

