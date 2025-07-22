Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NetApp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $5,151,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,443,974 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,069,617,000 after acquiring an additional 429,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $107.46 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,802 shares of company stock worth $1,001,799. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

