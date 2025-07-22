Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $720.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.