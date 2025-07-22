Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
GWX stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. The company has a market cap of $720.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- D-Wave Rises 12% in 1 Day, Beating Rivals: What Caused the Spike?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Rigetti Soars 30% on Latest Quantum Leap: What It Means Long-Term
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.