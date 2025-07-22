Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,344,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,897,000 after purchasing an additional 364,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,991,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,819,000 after acquiring an additional 505,543 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,556,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,885,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 320.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,754,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

