Csenge Advisory Group Buys 958 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.37 and a 200-day moving average of $66.34. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $55.46 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

