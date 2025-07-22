Csenge Advisory Group Buys 542 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 593.3% during the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $29.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

