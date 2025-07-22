Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $310,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,453,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $589,417,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,298,914.52. The trade was a 33.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,099.75. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.16.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

