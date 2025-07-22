Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 108.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in FOX were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,815,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,344,000 after acquiring an additional 39,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,501,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,111,000 after acquiring an additional 511,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,676,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,043,000 after buying an additional 219,016 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in FOX by 1.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,397,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of FOXA opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. Fox Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.03.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 17.99%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FOX from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.53.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

