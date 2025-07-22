Crystal Rock Capital Management Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.3% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:LLY traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $774.22. 648,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $733.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $767.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

