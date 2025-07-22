Crystal Rock Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 4.9% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the first quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 10,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $202.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,363,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,543,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.50. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

