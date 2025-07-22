Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Announces Jul 25 Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) announced a jul 25 dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 14th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE CRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.11. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 243.41% and a net margin of 87.50%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.