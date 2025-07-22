Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 38,911 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ARCC opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

