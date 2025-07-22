Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.10. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 20,090 shares changing hands.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

