Contrasting CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CubeSmart has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and CubeSmart”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $12.53 million 4.88 $2.12 million $0.21 25.67 CubeSmart $929.08 million 10.05 $391.18 million $1.69 24.24

CubeSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. CubeSmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of CubeSmart shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of CubeSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Self Storage and CubeSmart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 CubeSmart 0 10 7 0 2.41

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.59%. CubeSmart has a consensus price target of $47.38, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and CubeSmart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 19.12% 5.07% 3.67% CubeSmart 37.05% 13.57% 6.05%

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Global Self Storage pays out 138.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart pays out 123.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CubeSmart has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Summary

CubeSmart beats Global Self Storage on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

