Contrasting Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) & Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) and Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Kingfisher”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bath & Body Works $7.31 billion 0.96 $798.00 million $3.75 8.82 Kingfisher $16.34 billion 0.40 $235.86 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Bath & Body Works has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingfisher.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bath & Body Works and Kingfisher, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bath & Body Works 0 4 14 0 2.78 Kingfisher 2 2 1 0 1.80

Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.00%. Given Bath & Body Works’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bath & Body Works is more favorable than Kingfisher.

Volatility & Risk

Bath & Body Works has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingfisher has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.1% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Kingfisher shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Bath & Body Works shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bath & Body Works and Kingfisher’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bath & Body Works 11.10% -47.44% 15.18% Kingfisher N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Bath & Body Works pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Kingfisher pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bath & Body Works pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bath & Body Works beats Kingfisher on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands. The company sells its products through stores and e-commerce channels. Kingfisher plc was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

