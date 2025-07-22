ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 558,142 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $58,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,177 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 529 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day moving average is $94.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.