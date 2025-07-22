Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 488.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,280 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 2.0% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAG. Bank of America downgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.58.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,134,391. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $2,781,800 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.58%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

