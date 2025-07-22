Comparing Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) & IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amplifon and IceCure Medical”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion 2.06 $157.31 million $0.68 35.07 IceCure Medical $3.29 million 18.11 -$15.32 million ($0.28) -3.63

Risk and Volatility

Amplifon has higher revenue and earnings than IceCure Medical. IceCure Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplifon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Amplifon has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IceCure Medical has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Amplifon and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 IceCure Medical 0 0 1 1 3.50

IceCure Medical has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 146.31%. Given IceCure Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Amplifon.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% IceCure Medical -467.37% -182.26% -112.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of IceCure Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplifon beats IceCure Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of cryoablation systems, disposables, and technologies for treating tumors. The company offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of tumors, as well as associated disposables; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology. It also develops XSense system, a single probe system; and MultiSense, a multi probe system for the treatment of multiple and larger tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

