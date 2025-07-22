Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Posts Earnings Results

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Trading Down 1.1%

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. Commercial International Bank has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $1.82.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

