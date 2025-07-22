CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.970-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.966. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on shares of CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KO

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $69.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $297.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.17. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CocaCola

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.