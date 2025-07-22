CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CocaCola by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,815,287.99. This trade represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,148.92. This trade represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.34. 12,228,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,412,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

