CME Group (CME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.98 per share and revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Up 0.1%

CME Group stock opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group has a 52 week low of $193.25 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $270.53 per share, with a total value of $69,255.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 258,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,849,763.88. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis M. Lockett sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $294,552.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,651.04. The trade was a 25.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CME Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

About CME Group

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.