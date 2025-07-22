Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 52 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after acquiring an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,738,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $500.45 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $531.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $486.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $523.73.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total value of $208,911.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,886 shares in the company, valued at $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

