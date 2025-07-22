Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $203,000 in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.87.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

