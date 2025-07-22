Civeo (CVEO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.86 million. On average, analysts expect Civeo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE CVEO opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Civeo has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.35 million, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Civeo stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo Corporation ( NYSE:CVEO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Civeo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Civeo from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

