Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,219 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 0.6% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.86. 3,046,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,644,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $94.08.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI set a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

