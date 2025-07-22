Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 764,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,219,000 after purchasing an additional 188,235 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CI stock opened at $294.60 on Tuesday. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

