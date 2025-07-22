Choreo LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 144,527.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,175,000 after buying an additional 1,237,158 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after acquiring an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,655,000 after acquiring an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,290,000 after acquiring an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 659,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,146,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,703. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.26 and a 200-day moving average of $266.80.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

