Choreo LLC Has $70.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Choreo LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,394,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,069 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $70,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 286,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,965. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day moving average of $52.52. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

