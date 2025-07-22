Choreo LLC Has $63.78 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Choreo LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,620,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,750 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Choreo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $63,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,549,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.23. The company had a trading volume of 99,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,237. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

