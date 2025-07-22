Choreo LLC Has $28.57 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Choreo LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $28,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $289.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,158. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.19 and a 1-year high of $317.62. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

