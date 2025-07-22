Choreo LLC Buys 549 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Choreo LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,026,000 after buying an additional 102,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

GE traded down $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $256.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,204. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.37. The firm has a market cap of $273.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $272.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.33.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.