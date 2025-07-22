Choreo LLC Buys 217,288 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,400,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,288 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $105,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.2%

IEFA traded up $13.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.15. 14,707,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.50. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

