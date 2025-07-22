Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

