Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,654 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day moving average is $229.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.36.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,057,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

