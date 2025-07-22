Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.65.

SCHW opened at $96.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.15. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $97.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,091 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 41,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

