C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $68.74 and traded as low as $66.25. C&F Financial shares last traded at $67.54, with a volume of 10,574 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on C&F Financial
C&F Financial Trading Up 0.4%
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.58 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 9.59%.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 412.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 166.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,020,000. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
About C&F Financial
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
