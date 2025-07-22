Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Code Waechter LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. 820,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,250,235. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.87.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

