CarParts.com (PRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $153.46 million for the quarter.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $147.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.14 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 55.04%.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.11. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PRTS

CarParts.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.