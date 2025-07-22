California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.36 and traded as low as $18.74. California First Leasing shares last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 7,350 shares traded.

California First Leasing Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

About California First Leasing

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

