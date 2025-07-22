Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $11.13. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 345,533 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
