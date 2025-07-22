Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.68 and traded as high as $11.13. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 345,533 shares trading hands.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.68.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHY. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,660,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,202,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,602,000 after buying an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $933,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

