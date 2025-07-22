Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 6,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 326,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CDNS opened at $316.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $330.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 4,710 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,413,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,600. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.