BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CLSA reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.60 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 49,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.51. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $145.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.70.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

