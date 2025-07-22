Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,318 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Burling Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.4% of Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Acas LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.7% during the first quarter. Acas LLC now owns 749 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 69.1% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 16.0% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 11,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Securities dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $807.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.37.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.08, for a total transaction of $336,232.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,013.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.50, for a total value of $370,947.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,632.50. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,437 shares of company stock worth $105,068,570. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of META stock opened at $712.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $442.65 and a 12-month high of $747.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $686.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.19%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.