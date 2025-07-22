Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $21.76

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.76.
ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.18.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ZTO Express (Cayman)
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.