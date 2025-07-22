Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $21.76

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.76.

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.20 price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 414.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 138,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 111,487 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.18.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.